Lennar Corp. building 56 town homes near Dorsey MARC

By: Jason Whong Daily Record Digital Editor July 24, 2019

Homebuilder Lennar Corp. announced the opening of a new phase of luxury town homes in Howard County. The new phase, called The Yards at Oxford Square, is made up of three- and four-story luxury town homes, now under construction, Lennar said in a news release. There are 56 units being constructed in the phase, which is LEED Gold Certified. LEED, ...

