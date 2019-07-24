Quantcast

Old Line bank to merge with W.Va. company

By: Samantha J. Subin July 24, 2019

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. is set to merge with the West Virginia-based WesBanco, Inc. in an all-stock $500 million deal that reflects the industrywide trend toward consolidation.  Worldwide, banks are turning to mergers as a means to scale up, reach new customers and reduce costs in an industry still recovering from the financial crisis. According to data ...

