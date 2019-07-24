Quantcast

Mueller: I did not clear Trump of obstruction of justice

By: Associated Press Eric Tucker, Mary Clare Jalonick and Michael Balsamo July 24, 2019

WASHINGTON — Robert Mueller on Wednesday bluntly dismissed President Donald Trump's claims of total exoneration in the federal probe of Russia's 2016 election interference. The former special counsel told Congress he explicitly did not clear the president of obstructing his investigation. The televised Capitol Hill appearance, Mueller's first since wrapping his two-year Russia probe last spring, ...

