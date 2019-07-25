Quantcast

Baltimore regional transportation plans project a $15B price tag

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer July 25, 2019

The Baltimore Regional Transportation Board has backed two plans seeking more than $15 billion in transportation projects for the area during the next 25 years. The federally recognized planning organization issued two reports: "Maximize2045: A Performance-Based Transportation Pan" and the "2020-2023 Transportation Improvement Plan" identify more than 2,000 projects. “These guiding documents will help our region deliver ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo