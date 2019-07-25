Quantcast

City’s source of income legislation and the impact on landlords

By: Special to The Daily Record Micah Millsaps, Cameron Sheppard, John H. Denick and Natalie Krajinovic July 25, 2019

The Baltimore City Council recently enacted Council Bill 18-0308, making it illegal for landlords to discriminate against prospective tenants based on their source of income (SOI). Baltimore has now joined 75 U.S. cities, 12 states and the District of Columbia, which have already taken steps to prevent SOI housing discrimination. The law is expected to ...

