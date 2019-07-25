Quantcast

Plaintiff in GTTF case to seek ruling on city control of police department

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer July 25, 2019

Baltimore currently cannot be sued for damages in federal civil rights cases over alleged police misconduct, but a lawsuit concerning wrongful arrest by officers of the corrupt Gun Trace Task Force is likely to serve as a vehicle to challenge that precedent. The Baltimore Police Department was established as a state agency and the state is immune ...

