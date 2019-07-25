Pulse Poll: Most take different route and allow more time for Baltimore travel

Most respondents to the Pulse Poll are making some changes to their routine as a result of road closures in Baltimore. Seventy-eight percent of respondents are affected by the closure. Of those, 86% are taking a different route and allowing more time for travel.

Stretches of Pratt and Howard streets have been closed as crews work to restore the roadways. The closure of Howard street means the straightest route on and off of I-395 is not an option and light rail service has been disrupted, with buses running between stations.

Drivers and transit riders have experienced delays because of the closures, especially during peak travel times.

What have you done in response to delays due to Baltimore’s road closures? (Please select all that apply)

9 responses

COMMENTS

Since I take transit anyway, I had to switch locations where to catch the bus on Pratt Street. There was no communication as to detour or optional bus stops. Closures impacted on traffic which impacted on transit schedules and in some instances necessitated changing bus lines, e.g. using two lines versus the usual routine of one line.

— Eva Slezak

The issue is been attending Orioles. games. Used light rail almost exclusively.

— Wallace Kleid

I live and work in Baltimore City but my job and home are not close enough to the road closures to impact my travel to and from work.

However, the road closures do impact my husband’s commute home from work and it delays his arrival home daily. There is no way for him to avoid the delay. He leaves early enough in the morning to avoid an extended delay on the way to work in the morning.

— Katrina Odom

I use the Waze app and it gets me around the congestion so it is not too bad.

— Thomas Iacoboni