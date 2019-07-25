Quantcast

W. R. Grace earns $76.2M in Q2, declares dividend

By: Daily Record Staff July 25, 2019

W. R. Grace & Co. nearly doubled its net profit from the prior year in its second quarter. The Columbia supplier of catalysts and engineered materials had net profit of $76.2 million, up 96.4% from $485.7 million in the same period in the prior year. Diluted earnings per share were $1.14 for the quarter, up 96.6 ...

