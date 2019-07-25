Quantcast

Weis Markets expands Md. delivery service, latest salvo in grocery wars

By: Samantha J. Subin July 25, 2019

Weis Markets is the latest food retailer to expand delivery services amid the growing race to offer customers quick and easy access to groceries nationwide.  The Mid-Atlantic supermarket chain announced Tuesday the expansion of its  Weis2Go online ordering program -- which offers curbside pickup and home delivery options -- to 61 additional locations nationwide, tallying participating stores ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo