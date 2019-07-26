Quantcast

Baltimore jury returns guilty verdict in 4th trial of Keith Davis Jr.

By: Associated Press July 26, 2019

BALTIMORE — A jury has found a man guilty in the shooting death of a Baltimore security guard, ending his fourth trial in the case. The Baltimore Sun reports jurors on Friday found 27-year-old Keith Davis Jr. guilty of second-degree murder for shooting Pimlico security guard Kevin Jones as Jones walked to work in June 2015. ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo