Comptroller, UB collaborate on Maryland tax course

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer July 26, 2019

Maryland’s comptroller and the University of Baltimore are teaming up to offer a course on Maryland tax issues, an effort aimed at improving knowledge of state tax law and bolstering recruitment efforts in the comptroller’s office. As issues with e-commerce and changes in federal tax law develop, they create a need for more knowledge of how tax law works ...

