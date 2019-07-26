Quantcast

First Washington Realty acquires 5 shopping centers in D.C. area

By: Daily Record Staff July 26, 2019

Bethesda-based First Washington Realty, Inc. announced the acquisition of five properties in the Washington, D.C., metro area. The terms of the transaction was not disclosed. The purchase includes Bradlee Shopping Center, Shoppes at Foxchase, Gateway Overlook, Olney Village Center and Wheaton Park Shopping Center. Together, these grocery-anchored centers contain approximately 800,000 square feet of gross leasable area, ...

