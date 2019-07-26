Quantcast

Merkle earns marketing specialization on Google’s cloud

By: Daily Record Staff July 26, 2019

A marketing agency headquartered in Columbia recently achieved the strongest sign of proficiency in an area of Google's cloud platform. Merkle achieved the marketing analytics specialization in the network of Google Cloud partners, the company announced. Merkle said in a news release that the achievement demonstrates its ability to help brands analyze data from disparate sources in their marketing efforts. Google ...

