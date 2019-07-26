Quantcast

Prosecutors defending Cosby conviction point to a ‘signature’ crime

By: Associated Press Maryclaire Dale July 26, 2019

Prosecutors set to defend Bill Cosby's sexual assault conviction in appeals court next month call the accusations from other women no coincidence, but "the culmination of a decades-long pattern of behavior." Cosby, a long-beloved actor and comedian, was convicted in the first celebrity trial of the #MeToo era. He turned 82 this month while serving a three-to-10-year ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo