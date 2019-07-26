Quantcast

Tests confirm water at Harbor Tunnel building tainted with Legionella

But they stop short of saying contamination source of two employees' Legionnaires' disease

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter July 26, 2019

State health officials say they cannot determine if two employees working at the Harbor Tunnel contracted Legionnaires' disease at the facility despite finding the bacteria in the building's water system. Test results released Friday by the Maryland Department of Health found the bacteria in water samples taken from the Harbor Tunnel Administration building more than two ...

