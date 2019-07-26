Timeline of the fight for women’s right to vote

Timeline

1848 – The first women’s rights meeting is held in Seneca Falls, New York. The members of the meeting signed the Declaration of Sentiments, which consisted of 12 resolutions that called for the equal treatment.

1850 – Worcester, Massachusetts hosts the first National Women’s Rights Convention. 1868- The ratification of the 14th amendment occurred this year. This amendment declared that all individuals born in the U.S., including former slaves, are to be guaranteed “equal protection of the laws.”

1870 – The 15th amendment was ratified, prohibiting the constitution from denying citizens the right to vote based on previous servitude or race.

1872 – Susan B. Anthony was arrested for voting in the presidential election.

1878 – For the first time, the Women’s Suffrage Amendment is made known to congress.

1890 – The National American Women Suffrage Association (NAWSA) is formed and begins implementing state-wide campaigns to garner support.

1893 – Colorado becomes the first state granting women the right to vote.

1896 – The National Association for Colored Women is created.

1913 – The Congressional Union for Women’s Suffrage is formed by Alice Paul and Lucy Burns. Later renamed the National Women’s Party

1916 – The National Women’s Party (NWP) began demonstrations, picketing, and parades to show their disapproval of President Wilson’s lack of support of the Suffrage Amendment.

1919 – The women’s suffrage amendment was passed by both the House of Representatives and the Senate. The states still needed to ratify the amendment.

1920 – The 19th amendment was signed into the Constitution and women were granted the right to vote across The United States.

