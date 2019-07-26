Quantcast

Under Armour’s Q2 numbers will test strength of comeback

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer July 26, 2019

Analysts expect another solid, if unspectacular, earnings report from Baltimore-based athletic apparel Under Armour on Tuesday. Experts generally expect the brand, which is slated to release its second-quarter earnings report followed by a call with executives, to continue the trend of improved performance dating back to late 2018. Most analysts currently place the stock in the ...

