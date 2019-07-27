Quantcast

DEAN BERKHEIMER v. ROBERT J. TEST, et. al.

By: Daily Record Staff July 27, 2019

General business -- Stock shares -- Competing claims This appeal involves conflicting claims regarding shares of stock in the Annapolitan Care Center, Inc. (the “Annapolitan”). Appellant, Dean Berkheimer, filed the one lawsuit that is the subject of this appeal, but there were other lawsuits, crossclaims and counter-claims relating to multiple transactions concerning the stock. Read the opinion.

