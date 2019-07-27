Quantcast

FREDERICK ROBINSON v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff July 27, 2019

Criminal law -- Sufficiency of the evidence -- Gun possession tied to drug trafficking A jury in the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County convicted Frederick Robinson, appellant, of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm with a nexus to a drug trafficking crime, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo