STATE OF MARYLAND v. KEVIN STEWART

By: Daily Record Staff July 27, 2019

Criminal procedure -- Ineffective assistance of counsel -- Failure to object to closing argument In this case, the State of Maryland appeals the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County’s grant of a new trial in a post-conviction proceeding. Appellee Kevin Stewart was convicted on September 26, 1991 by a jury in the Circuit Court for Prince ...

