STEPHANIE SUESSE v. NICOLE LUECKE, ET AL.

By: Daily Record Staff July 27, 2019

Torts -- Medical malpractice -- Causation In 2015, appellant/cross-appellee Stephanie Suesse received a jury verdict in her favor against appellees/cross-appellants Nicole M. Luecke, M.D. and Chesapeake Women’s Care, P.A. (“Chesapeake”) on her medical negligence claim. Dr. Luecke and Chesapeake appealed and this Court issued an opinion reversing the judgment and remanding the case for further proceedings. ...

