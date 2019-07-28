Quantcast

Contributory negligence: An anomaly with staying power

General Assembly has declined to discuss altering the common-law doctrine

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer July 28, 2019

In retrospect, the Maryland family’s lawsuit alleging a drug company’s anti-diabetes medication killed their loved one was over before it began. Diep An’s years of smoking blocked any chance his widow and three children had of collecting the more than $1.75 million a Baltimore City Circuit Court jury tentatively awarded them in 2013 against Takeda Pharmaceuticals, ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo