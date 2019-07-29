Amber Jackson | Miles & Stockbridge

Amber Jackson, a labor and employment lawyer in the Baltimore office of Miles & Stockbridge, has earned the National Bar Association’s 40 Under 40 Award. The award recognizes top lawyers younger than age 40 who exemplify a broad range of high achievement in the legal field. Jackson also was recognized this year by the Alliance of Black Women Attorneys of Maryland Inc. with its Rising Star Award, which honors women who are leaders in the community.

