Baltimore metro apartment demand slows but still above average

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer July 29, 2019

Leasing of top-flight apartments in the Baltimore metro area slowed last quarter, but demand still remained relatively high, according to a recent report. Renters in the region leased nearly 2,900 Class A units in the second quarter, according to Delta Associates research, with just less than 1,400 units rented in Baltimore. Vacancy rates ticked up from ...

