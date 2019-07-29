Candace Johnson | Weber Shandwick

Candace Johnson has joined the Baltimore office of Weber Shandwick as project manager.

Johnson will lead the standardization and work processes for digital, content and website projects with the agency’s energy, telecom, financial services and health care clients from conception to completion. She brings more than six years of integrated project management experience, previously honing her skills in traffic coordination, videography and creative services within the higher education, e-commerce and financial sectors.

Johnson earned a Bachelor of Arts in communication from University of Massachusetts-Amherst and is currently pursuing a master’s degree in technology management at Georgetown University.

