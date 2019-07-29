Constance Robinson | St. John Properties Inc.

Constance Robinson was promoted to senior property manager with St. John Properties Inc., a Baltimore-based full-service commercial real estate development and investment company.

Formerly a property manager, Robinson has worked for the company since 2014.

In her new role, Robinson will maintain her responsibilities overseeing the day-to-day property management functions for Class “A” commercial office, Flex/R&D and retail space situated throughout the mixed-use community of Maple Lawn in Fulton. This includes organizing, implementing and maintaining daily functions of building operations and capital project and financial planning.

Robinson also works closely with St. John Properties clients to assure a best-in-class working environment on a daily basis, as well as third-party vendors and the St. John Properties internal leasing and construction management team.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.