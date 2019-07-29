Quantcast

Gun rights groups revive challenge to handgun permit standard

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer July 29, 2019

After failing in 2013, gun rights advocates have resurrected their constitutional challenge to Maryland’s handgun permit law, saying its requirement that applicants provide the state with a “good and substantial reason” to carry the weapon outside the home violates their Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms. This time their legal assault is double-barreled, with ...

