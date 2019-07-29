Jessica duHoffmann | Miles & Stockbridge

Jessica duHoffmann, a litigator in the Baltimore office of Miles & Stockbridge, was presented the Maryland Legal Aid Executive Director’s Award at the 22nd annual Equal Justice Awards Breakfast at Camden Yards Warehouse in June.

The award recognizes and celebrates duHoffmann’s service to Maryland Legal Aid (MLA) and the Equal Justice Council (EJC). She serves on both MLA’s Board of Directors as well as the EJC, of which she is a member of the executive committee. Each year, duHoffmann spearheads a fundraising campaign among her colleagues at Miles & Stockbridge, which raises tens of thousands of dollars for MLA’s mission to provide life-changing legal help to low-income Marylanders.

She practices in the area of commercial and business litigation with a focus on construction law, mechanics’ liens, and bond claims.

