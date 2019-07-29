Ramon Castro, Carl Kirts, Michael Cohen and Aaron Sorenson | emocha

Ramon Castro was named chief technology officer, Carl Kirts was named vice president of growth and market development, Michael Cohen was named chief architect and Aaron Sorenson was named the senior director of data and analytics with emocha.

Castro has worked in the technology industry since 1992 with 14 years of programming experience before moving to upper-level management roles. His diverse expertise includes backend and frontend development, infrastructure, testing, automation, data warehousing, analytics, security and compliance for companies ranging from small startups to large enterprises.

Most recently, Castro served as vice president of technology for a2z Inc., a Columbia-based technology company that was recently acquired by Personify Corp. He has served in leadership roles at multiple Maryland organizations throughout his career.

As vice president of growth and market development, Kirts is responsible for bringing emocha to markets, developing strategic partnerships, and leading marketing initiatives. He has deep knowledge of the challenges facing health care systems, with extensive sales, go-to-market strategy and strategic partnership experience across a variety of healthcare technology solutions.

Kirts comes to emocha from virtual care company Carena, which was acquired by American Well. He was an early member of Baltimore-based Visicu, which went public in 2006 before being purchased by Philips Healthcare in 2008.

For three years, Cohen has continuously demonstrated value, dedication, and boundless curiosity as a lead software engineer at emocha.

In his new role as chief architect, he is responsible for the development and delivery of emocha’s technology solution. Michael is a full stack developer at emocha with 15 years of experience in software development.

Before joining emocha, Michael led software development at the Johns Hopkins Technology Innovation Center.

Sorenson helps customers gain actionable insights into medication adherence trends as emocha’s new senior director of data and analytics.

He has worked in medical informatics and research-data analytics for 15 years in both the private sector, including roles at Digital Science, GE Healthcare and IBM, and at academic medical centers such as the Schools of Medicine at Temple University and Johns Hopkins University.

He leverages public-cloud offerings to accelerate data workflows and holds a number of cloud certifications, including Google Data Engineer and Amazon Machine Learning.

