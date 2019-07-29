Patchaya Banks | Media Star Promotions

Patchaya Banks, creative director at marketing agency Media Star Promotions, has been named creative director of Senior Sleuths, a turnkey immersive group experience for senior communities that focuses on using interactive storytelling to challenge and ignite cognitive abilities such as problem-solving, recall, dexterity and fine motor skills.

As creative director, Banks is the visionary for crafting the uniquely artistic materials and concepts that showcase the distinctive projects and campaigns of Media Star Promotions and brands under Subscription Box Solutions.

Banks received a Bachelor of Science in liberal arts and information sciences from Stevenson University. She brings expertise in multiple areas to the business such as brand management, program management, event production and more.

