Richard Watson | Long & Foster

Richard Watson, an agent with Long & Foster Real Estate, was named president of the board of directors with Neighbor Ride, which provides volunteer-based transportation to seniors in Howard County.

Watson has been an agent serving Howard County and the Baltimore-Washington corridor for more than 26 years. A member of the Long & Foster Luxury Alliance, he was named a Top Producer in the Columbia office four times and has ranked among the top five Long & Foster agents in the Baltimore-Pennsylvania region.

He previously served as president of Santa Claus Anonymous and donated his services to help Habitat for Humanity acquire two properties in Howard County.

