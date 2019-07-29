Quantcast

RM Law files class action suit against Eagle Bancorp

By: Daily Record Staff July 29, 2019

RM Law P.C. announced Monday a class action lawsuit was filed on behalf of all persons or entities that purchased Bethesda-based Eagle Bancorp, Inc. on behalf of purchasers of the company's securities between March 2, 2015 and July 17, 2019, inclusive. Eagle Bancorp shareholders may, no later than Sept. 23, move the court for appointment as a lead plaintiff of the ...

