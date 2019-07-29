Quantcast

Slow-pitch softball league pits lawyers v. lawyers for nearly 50 years

By: Julia Arbutus July 29, 2019

In only one Baltimore sports league is talk in the dugout likely to turn to worker’s compensation cases and memories of law school: the lawyers’ softball league. The Intra-Professional Athletic Conference began in 1970 with 24 teams. Today there are 12 teams, some affiliated with law firms and some not. The Great Americans – league champion for ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo