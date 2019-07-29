Thomas E. Lynch III | Miles & Stockbridge

Thomas E. Lynch III, a Frederick resident and principal in the Frederick office of the law firm Miles & Stockbridge, was elected to serve in two new community leadership roles as president of the Maryland Bar Foundation and vice chair of Frederick Community College’s Board of Trustees.

Lynch is leading the Maryland Bar Foundation, which works in partnership with the Maryland State Bar Association to impact local communities through access to justice and public understanding of the law.

Lynch was initially appointed by Gov. Larry Hogan to the Board of Trustees of Frederick Community College in 2017 to complete the term of a Trustee who moved from the area. The seven-member board works to ensure the integrity of the College, to approve policies and procedures for the College, and to entrust the administration of those policies to the college president.

