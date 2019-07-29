UM UCH spends $18M on land for new medical campus

Quantcast

By: Daily Record Staff July 29, 2019

University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health (UM UCH) has finalized an $18 million purchase of property in Aberdeen from Merritt Properties for the development of a new medical campus, officials said. The development of the medical campus, to be located at 635 McHenry Road off of Route 22 near Interstate 95, remains dependent on regulatory approval ...

