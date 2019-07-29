ADVERTISEMENT

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

DISTRICT OF MARYLAND

PUBLIC NOTICE FOR THE REAPPOINTMENT OF MAGISTRATE JUDGE

The current term of office of United States Magistrate Judge C. Bruce Anderson is due to expire on March 22, 2020. The United States District Court is required by law to establish a panel of citizens to consider the reappointment of part-time magistrate judges to a new four-year term.

A full public notice for the magistrate judge position is posted in both offices of the Clerk of the District Court at 101 W. Lombard Street, Baltimore, MD 21201 and 6500 Cherrywood Lane, Greenbelt, MD 20770. The notice is also available on the court’s Internet website, www.mdd.uscourts.gov .

Comments from members of the bar and the public are invited as to whether the incumbent magistrate judge should be recommended by the panel for reappointment by the court and should be directed to the Chair of the magistrate judge selection panel, c/o Felicia Cannon, Clerk, U.S. District Court for the District of MD, 4415 U.S. Courthouse, 101 W. Lombard Street, Fourth Floor, Baltimore, MD 21201.

Comments must be received no later than August 30, 2019.

