Zachary A. Peters | Md. Insurance Administration

Zachary A. Peters was named chief of staff for the Maryland Insurance Administration.

Prior to his appointment as chief of staff, Peters served as the principal government relations staff member for the Maryland Environmental Service (MES) where he advised senior leadership on numerous issues. Prior to working for MES, Peters worked for the MIA in the commissioner’s office focusing on industry development.

