Quantcast

Zachary A. Peters | Md. Insurance Administration

By: Daily Record Staff July 29, 2019

peters-zachary-md-insurance-adminZachary A. Peters was named chief of staff for the Maryland Insurance Administration.

Prior to his appointment as chief of staff, Peters served as the principal government relations staff member for the Maryland Environmental Service (MES) where he advised senior leadership on numerous issues. Prior to working for MES, Peters worked for the MIA in the commissioner’s office focusing on industry development.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo