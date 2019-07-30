ADVERTISEMENT

ATTORNEYS

Maryland Center for Legal Assistance (MDCLA) announces several attorney employment opportunities available at various locations in Maryland. MDCLA operates the District Court Self-Help Resource Centers in Baltimore City, Glen Burnie, Upper Marlboro, and Salisbury and the Maryland Courts Self-Help Centers in Annapolis and Frederick. The Self-Help Centers deal with a wide range of civil legal matters. Please visit our website at

EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

To place a jobs posting, contact Darlene Miller at dmiller@thedailyrecord.com or at 443-524-8188.