Darin Gilliam | Symmetry Agency

Darin Gilliam, the principal and creative director for the Symmetry Agency – an Annapolis boutique creative agency that focuses on branding, marketing, and content creation, is slated to be a judge and panel speaker at the 2019 AIGA Minnesota Design Show on August 7.

The AIGA Minnesota Design Show has highlighted the most exceptional design work being produced in the upper Midwest and showcases the power of design in today’s culture. This annual competition is independently judged by leading design professionals from across the country who are hand-selected by a national committee based on their influence in the design community as well as the output of work.

As a designer for over 10 years, Darin Michelle Gilliam has focused on creative consulting and design strategy for small businesses and organizations. When she is not designing with Symmetry, she is co-running ArtFarm Studios in the Design District of Annapolis – a 3,200-square foot art and studio space, or serving her arts community as the Executive Director of Annapolis Arts Week.

