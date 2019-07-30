FEATURED MOVER | LaFontaine Oliver, WYPR

LaFontaine E. Oliver was named president and general manager of National Public Radio station WYPR-FM 88.1.

Oliver succeeds Tony Brandon, who had led the station since 2002.

Oliver will return to Baltimore to assume his new role July 1, having been general manager of WEAA at Morgan State University from 2007 until 2013. Most recently, Oliver was president and general manager of WMFE in Orlando, Florida.

During his tenure at WMFE, Oliver led the development and implementation of a four-year strategic plan that has grown station revenue by 30 percent and nearly doubled market share. Oliver is one of 12 member station managers on the NPR Board of Directors, and serves as president of the Central Florida Association of Black Journalists. His experience includes programming, producing, and management roles in commercial, satellite and public radio.

ABOUT LAFONTAINE OLIVER

Resides in:

Still trying to figure it all out. Likely Reservoir Hill.

Education:

MBA from the University of Baltimore and a Bachelor of Arts in business administration from the University of Miami. It’s all about The U and The Bee!

How can WYPR continue to thrive in radio today, given the growing number of audio source choices?

Radio is just one distribution platform. While I believe that it is still one of the most powerful and accessible mediums, the magic is not in the technology or any distribution method. The magic is in the content. WYPR must continue to champion journalism, community, diverse perspectives, and storytelling. This, along with a strategy to meet listeners wherever they are, will keep WYPR thriving.

If you had not chosen broadcasting as a profession, what profession would you choose and why?

Acting. I grew up doing theater, television and film work.

Favorite vacation:

Curacao during the North Sea Jazz Festival

When I want to relax, I … :

Play a round of golf.

Favorite book:

“The Road Less Traveled” by M. Scott Peck

Favorite quotation:

“To achieve greatness, start where you are, use what you have, do what you can.”– Arthur Ashe

