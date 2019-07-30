Quantcast

MARLON MARSHALL v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff July 30, 2019

Criminal procedure -- Jury instruction -- Flight A jury in the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County convicted Marlon Marshall, appellant, of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second degree assault, carrying a dangerous weapon with intent to injure, conspiracy to commit murder, and conspiracy to commit first-degree assault. The court sentenced appellant to a term ...

