Maryland retains top triple-A bond rating

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter July 30, 2019

Maryland’s triple-A bond rating has been reaffirmed by the three major rating agencies. Treasurer Nancy Kopp announced the ratings from Fitch, Moody’s Investor Services and Standard & Poor’s in advance of an Aug. 14 sale of $500 million in tax-free bonds. “We are pleased that Maryland continues to be recognized as a triple-A state, a distinction that reflects ...

