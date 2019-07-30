Quantcast

Under Armour loses $17M in Q2 on increased revenues

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer July 30, 2019

Under Armour's revenue in the second quarter increased 1% to $1.2 billion, and its executives touted the results of efforts to turn the brand into a more efficient business.

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo