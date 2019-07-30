Quantcast

Weinberg Foundation employees give away $660,000 in grants

By: Daily Record Staff July 30, 2019

The Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation, one of the 50 largest private charitable foundations in the United States, hosted its 12th Employee Giving Program Tuesday as employees gave grant recommendations to give $20,000 to 33 Baltimore-area nonprofits. Started in the foundation’s Hawaii office more than 20 years ago, the foundation will give more than $125 million in ...

