Baltimore Council President Scott pushes major reforms

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer July 31, 2019

Baltimore City Council President Brandon C. Scott's legislative and policy proposals aim to reshape the government of Maryland's largest city, but the limited powers of his office may prove the toughest obstacle to enacting those measures. Scott's ambitious proposals include creating a city administrator position, requiring a comprehensive crime-fighting strategy, and allowing residents as young as ...

