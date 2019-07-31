Carl Elefante | Quinn Evans Architects

Quantcast

By: Daily Record Staff July 31, 2019

elefante-carl-quinn-martin-architectsCarl Elefante, FAIA, FAPT, LEED AP, a principal with Quinn Evans Architects, has been recognized with Traditional Building magazine’s Clem Labine Award for 2019.

The award is presented annually to honor the personal achievements of individuals who have devoted pro bono time and energy over an extended period of time “advocating for beauty in the public arena.”

