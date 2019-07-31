Carl Elefante | Quinn Evans Architects

Carl Elefante, FAIA, FAPT, LEED AP, a principal with Quinn Evans Architects, has been recognized with Traditional Building magazine’s Clem Labine Award for 2019.

The award is presented annually to honor the personal achievements of individuals who have devoted pro bono time and energy over an extended period of time “advocating for beauty in the public arena.”

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.