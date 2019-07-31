Quantcast

Fed cuts key rate in its first reduction in more than decade

By: Associated Press Martin Crutsinger July 31, 2019

WASHINGTON — The Federal Reserve cut its key interest rate Wednesday for the first time in a decade to try to counter threats ranging from uncertainties caused by President Donald Trump's trade wars to chronically low inflation and a dim global outlook. The Fed also repeated a pledge to "act as appropriate to sustain the expansion" ...

