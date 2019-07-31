Quantcast

Frankel Sims Law, Holden & Campbell merge to form new firm

By: Daily Record Staff July 31, 2019

Two law firms, Frankel Sims Law and Holden & Campbell, announced their merger on Wednesday. The new firm, Sims & Campbell, focuses on trusts and estates and provides services in the fields of estate planning, estate administration, trust administration and charitable giving, according to a news release from the new firm. Firm leaders Jane Frankel Sims ...

