Judge orders Del. Jalisi to be served by mail in payroll dispute

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter July 31, 2019

A Baltimore County District Court judge has ordered Del. Hasan "Jay" Jalisi to be served via mail after lawyers for the two-term Democrat's former employee said he was avoiding their servers. District Court Judge Marsha Russell authorized Jalisi to be served by mail and email after attorneys for Brian Agandi, a former legislative aide to Jalisi, ...

