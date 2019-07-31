Quantcast

Law Digest — Maryland Court of Appeals — Aug. 2, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff July 31, 2019

Maryland Court of Appeals Civil Procedure; Post-conviction appealability: A probationer, in order to challenge a circuit court’s order revoking probation for a technical violation and sentencing him/her to incarceration, must do so by filing an application for leave to appeal, rather than a direct appeal. Tomekia Conaway v. State of Maryland, No. 69, Sept. Term 2018, ...

